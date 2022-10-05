INDIA

DMK govt has failed to introduce new projects: Palaniswami

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that the DMK government under M.K. Stalin has failed to introduce any new projects.

He charged that the DMK government was inaugurating projects initiated during the period of the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Chennai, the former Chief Minister said that the previous AIADMK government had announced 11 government medical colleges and a law college, and the DMK just inaugurated it.

The former Chief Minister also ridiculed that 11 tenders were floated for 133 works in Coimbatore, but there were no bidders for the work and added that it might be due to the DMK government demanding more commission.

He also said that there won’t be any general body elections of the AIADMK as the Supreme Court had directed not to conduct any such meetings. Palaniswami said that he had informed the Supreme Court that he had clarified with the apex court that no announcements were made on the AIADMK general secretary elections.

The central BJP leadership is trying to forge unity between the Palaniswami faction and the Panneerselvam faction. The BJP national leadership, according to sources, is also planning to rope in estranged AIADMK interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran also into the larger alliance, including the AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu.

20221005-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Media house staffer hangs self over strained relationship with wife

    Western Disturbances and missing rains from northwest India in April

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Bofors Case petitioner receives death threat, FIR lodged