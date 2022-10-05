AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that the DMK government under M.K. Stalin has failed to introduce any new projects.

He charged that the DMK government was inaugurating projects initiated during the period of the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Chennai, the former Chief Minister said that the previous AIADMK government had announced 11 government medical colleges and a law college, and the DMK just inaugurated it.

The former Chief Minister also ridiculed that 11 tenders were floated for 133 works in Coimbatore, but there were no bidders for the work and added that it might be due to the DMK government demanding more commission.

He also said that there won’t be any general body elections of the AIADMK as the Supreme Court had directed not to conduct any such meetings. Palaniswami said that he had informed the Supreme Court that he had clarified with the apex court that no announcements were made on the AIADMK general secretary elections.

The central BJP leadership is trying to forge unity between the Palaniswami faction and the Panneerselvam faction. The BJP national leadership, according to sources, is also planning to rope in estranged AIADMK interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran also into the larger alliance, including the AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu.

