DMK has major role to play in Oppn alliance: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the DMK has a major role to play in the opposition alliance in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said: “DMK has a major role to play in opposition unity as it had always opposed the BJP.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for an Opposition unity meeting in Patna on June 23. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has confirmed his attendance.

The meeting is aimed at forging an opposition unity against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with almost all leaders opposing the BJP expected to take part in the meeting.

Nitish Kumar has been coordinating with several like minded parties for opposition unity at the national level.

He has already met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to seek their views regarding the opposition unity.

