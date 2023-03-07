INDIA

DMK leader Baalu meets Bihar CM, assures labourers from state safe

Senior DMK leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and informed him that the situation in the southern state is peaceful and there was no incident of violence with labourers from north India.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Police investigated the matter and all the reported incidents, as per the viral videos, turned out to be fake. The Tamil Nadu and Bihar Police constituted separate teams to investigate and identified 30 such videos uploaded on social media, all of which were fake.

Bihar Police has also booked four persons on the charge of uploading fake videos on social media led to panic among labourers from the state in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting with Nitish Kumar, Balu also visited the residence of RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi but could not meet her as she and her son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had gone to Delhi following the CBI questioning of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

