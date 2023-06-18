INDIA

DMK leader Krishnamoorthy arrested for derogatory remarks against BJP’s Khushbu

DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamoorthy was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday for making allegedly derogatory remarks against actor-turned- politician and National Women’s Commission member Khusbu Sundar.

Khusbu had taken to Twitter against the remarks on Sunday and later told media persons that the National Women’s Commission would take up the matter.

In her tweet, she also posted a video of Krishnamoorthy speaking against her, saying: “The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK.”

She also came out heavily against the DMK, alleging that several people like Krishnamoorthy are in that party and they were being ably rewarded with more opportunities for making lewd comments against women.

Tagging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, she said: “What you don’t realise is he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father. The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. Its such a shame.”

Khusbu Sundar told media persons that the issue was not a DMK man speaking ill of a BJP woman leader but it was an attack on women.

The DMK acted immediately after her tweet and subsequent media interaction and party General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Durai Murugan, in a statement, said: “Sivaji Krishnamoorthy is dismissed from all party posts , including the primary membership for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it.”

Police subsequently took Krishnamoorthy in custody and he will be produced before a magistrate.

20230618-215004

