DMK legislator conducts door-to-door meeting of voters in constituency

In a novel initiative, J.J. Ebenezer, the DMK legislator from Chennai’s R.K. Nagar, has started conducting door-to-door meetings with voters in his constituency.

A few days ago, the MLA had launched the program, ‘Ungalai Thedi MLA’ (MLA at your door steps).

While speaking to IANS, Ebenezer said: “I commence my door-to-door routine from 7 a.m. Officials from the Metrowater board, Tangedco, and Corporation also accompany me in this initiative.”

The legislator said that he would try to address the grievances of the people and if the complaint is minor, he would rectify it on the spot with the support of the officials who accompany him.

The MLA said that he has set a 10-day deadline for officials to complete any major work in the area after a person has raised a complaint.

The DMK MLA said that the major complaints relate to sewage, metro water connection, and power-related issues as well as some regarding the functioning of the corporation.

He is also taking up health-related issues and directs people to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding in the area.

Local people are also happy at the initiative of the legislator and people said that several issues related to sewage and metro water were cleared immediately after the MLA was sounded on the issue.

Ebenezer told IANS: ” I ask the people in the constituency to reach my office at any time they need and to sound their grievances if the officials are not heeding to it. My office will make sure that the issue is settled at the earliest.”

The constituency mainly comprises the working class, fishermen, and other labour classes.

20230103-110804

