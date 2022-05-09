HEALTHINDIA

DMK, MDMK, PMK up in arm against JIPMER circular on Hindi use

NewsWire
0
0

Various opposition parties in Puducherry, including the DMK, the MDMK, and the PMK have come out strongly against a circular of the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) that said that entries in service books must be in English and Hindi.

JIPMER Director, Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, in the circular said that the entries in service books, registers, and service accounts must be made available in Hindi as far as possible.

He also called upon all the heads of departments, officers in charge of sections, and staff members to take action to ensure strict compliance with the rules. In the circular, the Director also said that the officials must fulfill the assurance given to the Committee of Parliament of Official Language and the work must be monitored by the officer in charge.

DMK leader R. Siva, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, on Monday demanded that JIPMER withdraw the order or face a series of agitations.

Siva, in a statement, also said that the JIPMER was continuously denying the rights of Puducherry and said that the JIPMER management was involved in “cheap politics”.

He also said that youngsters in Puducherry are either boycotted from employment or being given temporary employment. The DMK leader also charged that permanent postings including that of doctors, nurses, and administrative officials are being to people from other states.

MDMK leader Vaiko also called upon the JIPMER management to immediately withdraw the circular in Hindi. The PMK state leadership also came out against the circular in Hindi.

20220509-193610

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: 3,500 took medical advice through Zoom app

    China tightens vaccination certificate check for children

    Odisha govt prohibits congregations on Makar Sankranti

    German Covid vax open for almost all as priority listing ends