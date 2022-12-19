DMK member Tiruchi Siva was on Monday chairing proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, when the AIADMK’s M. Thambidurai, participating in the debate on the Appropriation Bills, started criticising the policies of the M.K. Stalin government in Tamil Nadu.

As Thambidurai mentioned how the electricity has become expensive in the state and raised the issue of Amma canteens, DMK members raised a point of order, asking the chair to tell the AIADMK member to stop targeting the state government policies.

Siva, finding himself in such difficult position, could only tell Thambidurai to speak on the motion.

The discussion on the Appropriation Bills, introduced by Finance Minister in Nirmala Sitharaman in the upper house for consideration and returning to the Lok Sabha, will continue on Tuesday.

The lower house has already passed both the bills.

