INDIA

DMK minority wing leader demand arrest of Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal

NewsWire
0
0

DMK minority wing Tamil Nadu state secretary Dr D. Masthan on Tuesday demanded the arrest of suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Dr Masthan, who is a former member of the Rajya Sabha, in a social media post condemned the remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed.

In the post, the DMK leader said: “The BJP should not try to escape from the issue by just taking party related disciplinary action against the duo.” The DMK leader demanded stringent legal action against the two BJP leaders.

He said that such irresponsible remarks loaded with hatred would disturb social harmony and bring serious implications and damage in the future.

It may be noted that several Islamic countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan and Maldives have come out against the remarks of the BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

India has, however, strongly expressed resentment over Pakistan condemning the remarks of the BJP leaders.

20220607-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT issues slew of directions on illegal sand mining

    Five killed in truck-car collision in Telangana

    Lone crash survivor brought to Sulur Airbase, en route to B’luru

    Priyanka asks women to fend for themselves (Ld)