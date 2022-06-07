DMK minority wing Tamil Nadu state secretary Dr D. Masthan on Tuesday demanded the arrest of suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Dr Masthan, who is a former member of the Rajya Sabha, in a social media post condemned the remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed.

In the post, the DMK leader said: “The BJP should not try to escape from the issue by just taking party related disciplinary action against the duo.” The DMK leader demanded stringent legal action against the two BJP leaders.

He said that such irresponsible remarks loaded with hatred would disturb social harmony and bring serious implications and damage in the future.

It may be noted that several Islamic countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan and Maldives have come out against the remarks of the BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

India has, however, strongly expressed resentment over Pakistan condemning the remarks of the BJP leaders.

