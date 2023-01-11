In continuation of the party’s fight with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, DMK legislator T.R.B. Rajaa, who is the son of senior party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu, on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against a guest of the Governor in the Assembly.

The privilege motion was moved in the house against the guest as he had recorded the proceedings of the house from the visitor’s gallery.

Speaker M. Appavu referred the motion to the house’s Privilege Committee, saying that the issue was, prima facie, a breach of privilege and he has referred the issue to the committee under Rule 226.

Rajaa, in the privilege motion, said that he was sitting in the rear side of the treasury benches and had noticed a guest of the Governor recording the proceedings of the house using a mobile phone.

The Mannargudi MLA in the privilege motion said that Assembly Rule 87 (X) prevents members from carrying out any mobile phones in the house.

The Tamil Nadu government and Governor R.N. Ravi are in a confrontation course and the DMK has initiated a major campaign ‘Get Out Ravi’ across the state.

