AIADMK expelled leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday alleged that the ruling DMK was keen on moving ahead with its policy towards privatisation.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the DMK hired an external agency to outsource the human resources for the state-run transport corporations of the state.

In a statement, the expelled AIADMK leader called upon Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to fill up the vacancies in the state-run transport corporations on a permanent basis. He added that the DMK government should understand that outsourcing of human resources through private agencies was against the interests of labour and social justice.

He also said that people of the state were sceptical on whether the outsourcing of human resources of state run transport corporations through private agencies were beneficial to fill the coffers of one family.

The former Chief Minister also questioned as to how these agencies were selected and who was behind this. OPS said that 500 people were hired on contract by the DMK government without a proper selection and recruitment process.

After being expelled from the AIADMK, OPS is fighting for political survival and is in the process of a political alignment with the former aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

