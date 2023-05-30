INDIA

DMK moving ahead with privatisation, says OPS

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK expelled leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday alleged that the ruling DMK was keen on moving ahead with its policy towards privatisation.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the DMK hired an external agency to outsource the human resources for the state-run transport corporations of the state.

In a statement, the expelled AIADMK leader called upon Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to fill up the vacancies in the state-run transport corporations on a permanent basis. He added that the DMK government should understand that outsourcing of human resources through private agencies was against the interests of labour and social justice.

He also said that people of the state were sceptical on whether the outsourcing of human resources of state run transport corporations through private agencies were beneficial to fill the coffers of one family.

The former Chief Minister also questioned as to how these agencies were selected and who was behind this. OPS said that 500 people were hired on contract by the DMK government without a proper selection and recruitment process.

After being expelled from the AIADMK, OPS is fighting for political survival and is in the process of a political alignment with the former aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

20230530-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam (Ld)

    Abhishek Banerjee summoned again by ED on March 29

    TV artiste killed in J&K’s Budgam

    Tribal bodies in Manipur urge PM Modi to implement NRC