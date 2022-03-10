INDIA

DMK MP’s son dies in road accident

DMK Rajya Sabha member N.R. Ilango’s son, Rakesh died in a road accident in the early morning of Thursday and his friend was seriously injured.

The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. when the car in which they were travelling hit a divider at Kil Puthupet near Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road.

According to police, Rakesh and his friend were on their way to Puducherry when the vehicle they were travelling reportedly lost control and hit the divider and the vehicle toppled. Rakesh died on the spot and his friend was seriously injured.

Local people reached the spot along with fire and rescue personnel and cut open the vehicle to pull out the body. The seriously injured person has been admitted to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Kangachettikulam near Puducherry.

