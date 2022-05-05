The DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute one month’s salary to the Sri Lankan relief fund following an appeal by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

The money will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Stalin has appealed to the people of the state to contribute generously to help the people of Sri Lanka, who are in distress following the economic crisis that has crippled the island nation.

The DMK has already announced a contribution of Rs one crore to the Sri Lankan relief fund.

The DMK in a statement on Thursday said, “The DMK’s lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.”

Stalin had on Tuesday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to buy essentials and food for Sri Lanka.

The Tamil Nadu government received support when Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar allowed the state government to collect material and funds for sending to Sri Lanka.

