DMK nominates Shanmugam, Wilson for RS polls

uChennai, July 1 (IANS) DMK President M.K.Stalin has nominated M. Shanmugam, General Secretary, Labour Progressive Front (LPF), DMK’s labour wing, and advocate B. Wilson for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls, a statement said on Monday.

Stalin said as per the earlier agreement, one seat will be allocated to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

The Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18.

The tenure of ruling AIADMK’s V. Maitreyan, K.R. Arjunan, T. Rathinavel, R. Lakshmanan, DMK’s Kanimozhi and CPI’s D. Raja ends this month.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi has been elected to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi in the recently concluded elections.

In the 234-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 123 members (including the Speaker), DMK 100, Congress 7, IUML and Independent one each with two seats vacant.

