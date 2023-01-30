Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Monday came out strongly against the BJP state President, K. Annamalai for sharing an “edited video” of party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu’s speech.

DMK IT Wing Secretary and Baalu’s son, T.R.B. Raaja slammed Annamalai for the video.

Annamalai, sharing the video clip on Twitter, said: “DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want temples freed from the clutches of the government.”

As per the subtitles in the video shared by Annamalai, Baalu has allegedly said: “100 years old temple, I am the person who demolished it. In my home town, in my constituency Saraswathi temple and Lakshmi temple and whats the other god? Parvathy temple. These three temples are located in my constituency are located at the GST road. These three temples were demolished by me. I know that I wouldn’t get votes for it. But I also know how to get votes from the people.”

Raaja said that the BJP state chief was “resorting to cheap division-mongering in the name of religion and it was the only agenda of that party”.

“While cheap division-mongering in the name of religion is the only agenda of silly wannabe mushrooms. While we strive to engage in civil dialogue for the overall well-being of the state, it is sad to see the party which rules a nation give space to immature half baked attention seekers to use a chair occupied by some respectable individuals who fought the political fight based on ideology and programme implementation rather than wanting to feed of the impact of cheap# Fakenews& edited videos.”

Baalu had allegedly made the remarks while criticizing the BJP government for halting the Sethusamudram Ship Canal project.

The project, which proposes to connect the Gulf of Mannar with the Palk Straits, is considered a key to bringing economic prosperity to the state and the country.

The Sethusamudram Ship Canal project which commenced in 2005 was halted after the Sangh Parivar organisations had protested claiming that this would harm the ‘Ram Setu’ bridge, believed to have been built by Lord Rama to reach Sri Lanka.

Annamalai had posted a series of tweets voicing opposition to the Sethusamudram project.

He had said, “We at the BJP will not let this project proceed under alignment 4a (Destruction of Ram Setu will not be allowed for execution for this project)

“@CMOTamilNadu also ignored the advice of Tsunami expert Prof Tad S Murthy, who said the destruction of Ram Setu could cause a Tsunami in this region.”

