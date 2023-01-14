Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK on Saturday temporarily suspended party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his controversial comments against Governor R.N. Ravi.

The party announced that it has temporarily suspended Krishnamoorthy for ‘unlawful activities’.

This came a day after Krishnamoorthy sparked a row with derogatory remarks against the Governor while criticising him for allegedly deviating from the approved text in his speech in the Assembly.

“If you don’t read out the speech given by the government, then go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they gun you down,” Krishnamoorthy had said while addressing a meeting on Friday.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech in the Assembly, do I not have the right to assault him,” he had asked.

Krishnamoorthy lashed out at the Governor after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleged that the Governor, while delivering his speech on the opening day of the Assembly on Monday, deviated from the approved text.

The Governor’s office had lodged a complaint with Chennai police seeking action against Krishnamoorthy. It had also attached a video with the complaint. The police have found the video to be defamatory in nature.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, D.V. Kiran Shurthi, said that the complaint along with the video has been forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for further necessary action.

