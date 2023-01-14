INDIA

DMK suspends leader for remarks against TN Governor

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK on Saturday temporarily suspended party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his controversial comments against Governor R.N. Ravi.

The party announced that it has temporarily suspended Krishnamoorthy for ‘unlawful activities’.

This came a day after Krishnamoorthy sparked a row with derogatory remarks against the Governor while criticising him for allegedly deviating from the approved text in his speech in the Assembly.

“If you don’t read out the speech given by the government, then go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they gun you down,” Krishnamoorthy had said while addressing a meeting on Friday.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech in the Assembly, do I not have the right to assault him,” he had asked.

Krishnamoorthy lashed out at the Governor after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleged that the Governor, while delivering his speech on the opening day of the Assembly on Monday, deviated from the approved text.

The Governor’s office had lodged a complaint with Chennai police seeking action against Krishnamoorthy. It had also attached a video with the complaint. The police have found the video to be defamatory in nature.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, D.V. Kiran Shurthi, said that the complaint along with the video has been forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for further necessary action.

20230115-001005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.28 Cr of Saradha Group

    Prophet row: Nupur Sharma seeks time from Kolkata Police to appear...

    Srushti Tawde says ‘Nishaana’ from ‘Blurr’ gave her lot of creative...

    India-Nepal open borders should not be misused by unwanted elements: Modi