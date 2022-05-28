Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Saturday decided to conduct “Dravidian model” training camps to inculcate Dravidian values in the present generation.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the DMK’s district Secretaries at the party headquarters in Chennai, chaired by Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin.

A resolution was adopted in the meeting which stated that the camps would mark the centenary of late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi in 2023.

The resolution said that the purpose of the Dravidian model training camps was to organise the march of an army to counter the “dangerous forces that seek to sow communal seeds and those who are ready to sell themselves and become slaves”.

It also said that communal forces were not able to gain a foot in Tamil Nadu as well as not able to stomach the communal harmony and social justice that prevailed in the state due to the tireless efforts of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

Stalin, in the meeting, said that the term ‘Dravidian model’ is now not confined to Tamil Nadu and has reached other states also.

20220528-185803