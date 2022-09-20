INDIA

DMK to continue present alliance in 2024 general elections: Stalin

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that present alliance with Congress and other coalition partners would continue in 2024 general elections.

DMK is in a political alliance with Congress and Left parties in Tamil Nadu along with parties like MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit party.

Speaking to a local Tamil news channel, Stalin said that all the opposition parties must come together to oppose the BJP and its ideology.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he was not a candidate for the post of Prime Minister and reiterated the famous statement of his late father, M. Karunanidhi, “I know my height”.

Stalin called for opposition unity and added that if all the opposition parties joined together, BJP-led alliance can be defeated in the electoral hustings.

He also spoke about the achievements of his government during the 16-month tenure from May 2021 and said that the law and order situation in the state was perfect except for some minor incidents. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that his government was bound to provide good investment climate in the state and added that the government would provide all ecosystems for that.

Stalin also said that the government is on the right path and added that criticisms were conducted for the sake of criticism. The DMK leader said that there will not be any slightest alliance with the BJP and RSS combine as far as his party was concerned.

20220920-152404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teen found hanging from tree under mysterious circumstances

    Metro service not feasible in twin cities till 2041: Odisha govt

    Afghan Sikh returnees narrate their tales of horror under Taliban rule

    Anil Deshmukh skips ED summon for 5th time, sends lawyer’s letter