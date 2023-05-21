Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK will observe a one-year-long centenary celebration of the late Chief Minister and party patriarch, M. Karunanidhi, it was decided at a high-level meeting held at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

It was also decided to hold a public programme in north Chennai on June 3.

A resolution, adopted by the party’s high-powered committee chaired by DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, decided to observe the centenary celebrations for a year. The party also decided to erect statue of the late patriarch in all party districts as well provide assistance to party seniors. Study centres will also be set up in the name of the late Chief Minister.

The resolution also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would inaugurate the Kalaignar Kottam, a memorial to the late Karunanidhi at his birthplace Kattur in Tiruvarur on June 20.

The party meeting also directed all the district committees of the party to highlight the Dravidian movement ideologies and achievements of Karunanidhi.

The party has also directed all party units to offer floral tributes to his portrait on June 3, and directed its party branches to replace the old flag posts with new ones.

The DMK has also directed its party district units to conduct seminars and public meetings under the title, ‘Kalaignar Forever’ with people from various fields.

The party also wanted the district committees to open Kalaignar Centenary Study Centres with internet and computer facilities for public usage.

The DMK is in the process of holding year-long celebrations in the name of Kalaignar Karunanidhi to make the memory of the patriarch live among the people of the state forever.

