Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will oppose the BJP government at the centre even if it endangers the state government.  

Stalin said that the collective goal of the opposition parties during the recent meeting at Patna was to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the BJP led Union government has not fulfilled its poll promises since coming to power in 2014.

Stalin said that the DMK government was implementing schemes such as free bus travel for women, free breakfast schemes in schools which were promises made during elections.

“We are implementing our promises but has the Prime Minister been able to do justice to the promises he has made? He said he will retrieve the black money stashed abroad and will create jobs for 2 crore people every month. None of these promises were fulfilled,” Stalin said while attending a marriage ceremony in Chennai.

Stalin also said that the opposition parties are coming together in the country on how to defeat the BJP.

