DMK’s General Council to meet on Oct 6

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) DMK General Secretary K.Anbazhagan on Thursday announced that the meeting of the party’s General Council will be held here on October 6.

In a statement issued here, he said the meeting will be chaired by party President M.K. Stalin.

Discussions will focus on constructive party activities, amendments to the DMK’s rules and audit report.

The meeting was called a day after the party decided to temporarily suspend its anti-Hindi agitation slated for Friday.

–IANS

