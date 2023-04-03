The DMK’s Social Justice conference here on Monday witnessed a host of opposition leaders attending the programme, where it was underlined that a caste census is must for the development of the marginalised communities.

Addressing the session virtually, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that this forum “will lay the foundation of unity and social justice and brotherhood in the country”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja, were present, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien n called for more parties like the BJD, and the YSRCP to also join the forum. RJD leader Manoj Jha said that “this is a social platform to transform the politics and also test of those parties who shed crocodile tears in the name of caste census”.

With Stalin in the chair, the conference discussed ‘Social Justice: The Road Ahead’, which is being organised by All India Social Justice Forum set up by Stalin in 2022.

DMK sources said that this is to be a non-political platform to unite people on a common issue.

