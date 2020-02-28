DMRC closes some metro stations, but reopens soon

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday evening closed a few stations, but announced reopening them within half an hour. Some of these stations were: Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada stations.

The DMRC’s sudden decisions came around 8p.m.

There were reports of tension in Rohini and Uttam Nagar areas, which the Delhi Police quickly denied.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) tweeted: “Rumour is the biggest enemy. A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful.”

The DCP South-East also maintained that the situation is normal. The police have warned the rumour mongers for legal action and asked the citizens to stay alert.

–IANS

miz/prs