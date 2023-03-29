INDIA

DMRC employee injured by kite ‘maanjha’, FIR lodged

A 36-year-old DMRC employee suffered injuries on her neck after she came in contact with a kite ‘maanjha’ (string) when she was returning home on her Scooty in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured person has been identified as Vinki Bhardwaj, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. The police said that Vinki was admitted to the Max Hospital in Vasundhara where her condition is stated to be stable.

According to a senior police officer, an information was received at the Shastri Park police station at 8.20 pm on Tuesday from the Sant Parmanand Hospital, informing that a woman had injured her neck after it came in contact with kite ‘maanjha’ near the Shastri Park flyover.

A case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shastri Park police station on Wednesday.

20230329-221602

