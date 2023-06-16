INDIA

DMRC reiterates its advisory of ‘reel ban’ in metro

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an advisory urging people not to shoot videos while travelling in the Metro.

The moves comes after several videos, including of people dancing and doing some objectionable acts were doing rounds on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, DMRC said, “Open your camera, Na Na Na”.

“Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making reels in the metro? NO PAPA!” said the advisory attached in the tweet.A

“Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,” read the text in advisory.

In March, the DMRC in its notification had clearly said, “Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.”

The Delhi Metro governing body had also urged passengers to not cause inconvenience to the fellow passengers.

20230616-215801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MLA allegedly cross voted for Congress candidate

    Danger Zone: Rubina Dilaik to be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi...

    Actor-turned-MP Sumalatha to join BJP in K’taka

    ICAI, Harvard Business School to develop a customised executive educational programme...