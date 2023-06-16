The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an advisory urging people not to shoot videos while travelling in the Metro.

The moves comes after several videos, including of people dancing and doing some objectionable acts were doing rounds on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, DMRC said, “Open your camera, Na Na Na”.

“Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making reels in the metro? NO PAPA!” said the advisory attached in the tweet.A

“Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,” read the text in advisory.

In March, the DMRC in its notification had clearly said, “Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.”

The Delhi Metro governing body had also urged passengers to not cause inconvenience to the fellow passengers.

