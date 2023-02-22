ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

Iconic band ‘Backstreet Boys’ is all set to bring their ‘DNA World Tour’ to India in May, returning to the country after 13 years.

Brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation, the DNA World Tour celebrates 30 glorious years of the band’s music and makes a stop in India after five years of globe-trotting.

They will be performing in Mumbai and New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

The Tour comes on the back of the boy-band favourite’s tenth studio album ‘DNA’.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’.

