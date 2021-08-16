Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday advised ruling BJP and opposition Congress not to insult the nation while criticizing the national leaders of both the parties.

“I have noticed statements of BJP leader C.T. Ravi and Congress leader Priyank Kharge. Both former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have contributed to the development of the country. There should not be any attempt to malign them by commenting on their personal lives,” Kumaraswamy stated.

“Nehru was in jail for the longest period during freedom struggle and as the first prime minister, he had to deal with partition of Pakistan and refugees. After facing all this, Nehru contributed to the growth of agriculture and science in the country, no one should forget this,” he stressed.

“I appeal to both not to insult national leaders as it amounts to insulting the nation,” he noted.

He further stated that he would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss irrigation projects including implementation of the Mekedatu project. “The announcement in this regard remained just as lip service. The project cost has shot up from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore,” he maintained.

