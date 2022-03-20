INDIA

Do not politicise sensitive issue like Kashmir by using film: MVA

As the politics on ‘The Kashmir Files’ has heated up, the partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra — Shiv Sena and NCP — have slammed the BJP for using it for political gains.

Majeed Memon, NCP leader in a tweet on Sunday said, “Films are not exact narration of true event of history. They are based upon fiction, fantasy and imaginary stories. It is irony that attempts are being made to foisted on people depiction of concocted historical events as true.”

The Shiv Sena accused the BJP of using it for making gains in the forthcoming elections. Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut talking to reporters said, “Its not correct to use sensitive issue like Kashmir for politics as ‘The Kashmir Files’ is just a film, it won’t provide any political advantage to anyone.”

The BJP has hit out at the opposition, and its national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh has said that it is better to leave the narrative and conversation to take shape on their own.

Quoting a tweet by Ramesh, Santhosh said, “Leave the narrative & conversation to take shape on their own. Kashmir Files has initiated a conversation. Let it build up. Let’s see it will be hate or pain or unfoldment of truth or something else. You branded in the same way many developments post independence.”

On Saturday, Ramesh tweeted, “Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation & peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger & promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide & rule.”

Director of the movie, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “Why don’t we debate this @Jairam_RameshA ji. Public will get to know your point of view also. A film should start conversations and I would be too happy to take the lead.”

