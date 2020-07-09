Do not set wrong narrative about syllabus cut: Nishank

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has slashed its syllabus by 30 per cent for students from Class IX to XII to reduce course load in view of the extraordinary situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is applicable only for the current academic year.

However, the slashing of the syllabus has also sparked a political controversy as the governments of Delhi and West Bengal have questioned the action.

As many people and state governments are questioning the step, Union Human Resources Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, has stepped forward has expressed his stance on the issue.

“Many fabricated discussions are going on over the reduction of syllabus without any proper knowledge just to create sensation. Politics should be kept away from education,” he said.

He said: “The CBSE has taken the decision to cut the syllabus of Classe IX to XII in view of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Sensational comments are being made for removing some topics from the syllabus. A wrong narrative is being set. Education is our duty towards our children. It’s a humble request, keep the politics aside,” Nishank said.

It’s easy to develop a narrative about the removal of three-four topics like, nationalism, local government and federalism, but syllabus of all the subjects has been cut, he said.

–IANS

hindi-rs/