Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Friday advised the current president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Gautam Paul not to step in the shoes of his predecessor Manik Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya, also a Trinamool Congress legislator, is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non- teaching staff in state-run schools of West Bengal.

Paul appeared in front of the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay on Friday afternoon pertaining to a case relating to the distribution of teachers’ eligibility test (TET) for 2014.

He informed the court that because of financial constraints, the TET certificates for that financial year could not be distributed. He also assured the court that the process of distribution of the certificates will be completed by April 30.

However, his excuse on financial constraints could not satisfy Justice Gangopadhyay.

“You have enough money to challenge my order at higher court the very next day. You can shell out Rs 30 lakh for payment to advocates. But when it comes to the question of distribution of TET certificates you have financial constraints. Do not step into the shoes of Manik Bhattacharya,” Justice Gangopadhay told Paul.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, faced the wrath of Justice Gangopadhyay, on the quality of their interrogation of Manik Bhattacharya. He even claimed that at times he is better at interrogation than the central agency sleuths.

“Is this a proper interrogation? I can conduct better interrogation. There are several advocates in Calcutta High Court who are better at interrogation. There is a need to complete the process of investigation. It is a matter of disgrace,” he observed.

