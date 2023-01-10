INDIA

‘Do not try to dictate it to the CJI’: Chief Justice Chandrachud on plea for urgent hearing

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday took exception to submissions by senior advocate Vikas Singh insisting on listing of a case.

“As a CJI, whatever I lay down is the practice. Do not try to dictate it to the CJI,” he told Singh, who is also President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Singh had sought listing of a matter connected with the allotment of chambers to lawyers. Initially, the CJI said that he will try to list the matter. But, as Singh pointed out that the practice of the Supreme Court was to finish the board, he said: “We will list it, we have a very heavy board.”

However, Singh asked the court to list the matter on any day of this week. At this juncture, the Chief Justice expressed his discontent.

The Chief Justice, in November last year, had said that there was an enormous burden of workload on judges and there was also enormous stress in listing of the cases.

