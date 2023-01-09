With the AAP and BJP slugging it out for the Delhi Mayor’s post, the AAP is expecting the support of the Congress, which has nine councillors, but Congress leaders do not trust it after the 2013 experience.

In 2013, the party supported the AAP to form the government in Delhi – despite opposition from outgoing Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit but the Arvind Kejriwal-led party junked the Congress after 49 days and in subsequent elections, the Congress has been decimated. Presently, the Congress has neither an MLA nor an MP in Delhi.

Congress ex-MLAA Anil Bhardwaj said: “The ruckus witnessed at the Civic Centre when the Mayoral election was set to take place was very shameful as both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party councillors betrayed the confidence of the people to indulge in hooliganism and undermine democratic norms in the greed for power.”

He said that the Congress councillors were committed to take up the issues of the people, and find solutions to the problems, and not for personal power and glory. He said that it was surprising that the AAP, with a voting strength of over 150, was rattled, making unsubstantiated allegations agains the Congress and trying to threaten the Congress councillors.

He said that it was a matter of serious concern that how the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party councillors turned the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Municipal Councillors and elections to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Standing Committee members a shameful wrestling bout in the presence of MPs and MLAs of the BJP and the AAP.

The Congress alleged that the BJP and the AAP indulged in rowdy behavior not for addressing the issues of the people, but for capturing power in the MCD, which has exposed the real intentions of these parties.

It said that it will continue to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP and the AAP as its mandate was to protect and serve the interests of the people and “not to endorse the power games and divisive misrule” of both these parties.

