Whether it’s a romantic relationship, a marriage, among friends, family, or close work colleagues, how many times have we told someone – Be honest? Or Please give me your honest opinion? Or I am looking for constructive criticism, so please be brutally honest?

We have all said and heard various versions of these statements from friends, family, peers and partners. But do we receive absolute honesty? Are we able to give our no-holds barred brutal honest response? Most of us will be thinking no. We need to think about why we are not as honest or someone is not as honest with their opinions about us.

While we are on the subject, let’s address it honestly, more often than not, when we say we are seeking constructive criticism or raw honesty, what we are looking for is good positive feedback. We don’t want to hear about what is wrong, we want validation for ourselves.

Psychologists and relationship experts say that how we feel about it is reflected in our body language, a cue that the person who is asked to give the opinion picks up on at a subconscious level. This will automatically alter what they say or at least the way they say it.

This is not to say that everyone is dishonest all the time. The fact is, that rarely, especially in interpersonal relationships do people resort to blunt and brutal honesty when they are asked about their opinion. What they say and how they say is based on their perception of how they think you will receive that feedback.

According to psychologists, if, in the past, you have asked for an honest opinion and what you heard was critical and negative, your reaction could have been to get annoyed, or upset or you may have gone silent, almost as though you are punishing the person for being honest with you.

When that happens, you stop the road to honest opinions and feedback from that person. If you are perceived as someone who cannot take constructive criticism then you will stop receiving it.

While in the short term it will mean that everyone around you is only being positive, in the long run, this will affect your growth as no one is able to point out weaknesses or critical flaws that you may be unaware of. This will only hamper your growth as a person.

So, what is one way of getting people to be honest with you? Watch your emotional cues. If you are looking for honesty, which can be tough and uncomfortable, you need to control any and all emotional reactions. You have to allow the other person the safe space to be completely honest about you, without you jumping down their throat or providing justifications about yourself.

Accept the truth, even if you don’t think it applies to you, don’t argue the point. Take the opinion and don’t debate it to death. If you can handle the truth without tantrums, you will be making a place in your life for 6all those who want to provide their honest opinions. In turn, you might also facilitate the communication where others will be more open and accepting to the honest truths you share about them too.