Do you know hands-only CPR?

November is CPR Month. York Region says that with hands-only CPR, you don’t need to worry about mouth-to-mouth breaths when performing emergency CPR.

Hands-only CPR could be the difference between “Stayin’ Alive” and “Another One Bites the Dust” – the two songs you can hum to keep your timing right during compressions!



Here’s how to do it:

Place your hands in the centre of the chest Push hard and fast; about 100 compressions/minute at a depth of about 2 inches Repeat until paramedics arrive

On Monday, November 16, York Region was moved to the “Control – Red” zone under the Province of Ontario’s Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. This change brings additional restrictions for businesses and individuals designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Visit york.ca/preventcovid19 to learn more about current guidelines and restrictions in York Region and to keep informed about any future changes.