Canindia News

Do you know hands-only CPR?

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

November is CPR Month. York Region says that with hands-only CPR, you don’t need to worry about mouth-to-mouth breaths when performing emergency CPR.

Hands-only CPR could be the difference between “Stayin’ Alive” and “Another One Bites the Dust” – the two songs you can hum to keep your timing right during compressions!

Here’s how to do it:

  1. Place your hands in the centre of the chest
  2. Push hard and fast; about 100 compressions/minute at a depth of about 2 inches
  3. Repeat until paramedics arrive

On Monday, November 16, York Region was moved to the “Control – Red” zone under the Province of Ontario’s Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. This change brings additional restrictions for businesses and individuals designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Visit york.ca/preventcovid19 to learn more about current guidelines and restrictions in York Region and to keep informed about any future changes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ontario adding 13 more health teams

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

1-in-4 Canadians can’t afford the holiday season this year: Survey

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Mobile crisis services being expanded to respond to mental health emergencies

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

TD helps Canadians securely send money in more ways to more places with TD Global Transfer

CIEDITOR

Twitter rolls out Fleets: A disappearing tweet feature for all users

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Not against corporates’, Punjab CM urges US companies to invest

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Bihar teenager who was burnt alive

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Diwali 2020 festivities curbed, but 73% of South Asians in Canada will try to make celebrations “as normal as possible” this weekend

CIEDITOR

CBI arrests UP govt engineer in over 50 child abuse cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested