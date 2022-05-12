When you talk about being alone, many times it is confused with being lonely. But being alone and being lonely are two very different things.

Being lonely or feeling lonely can be painful. It can affect one’s health both physically and mentally. But being alone or a better way to put it, spending time with one’s own self, can, on the other hand, be very enriching and enlightening.

In fact, as per relationship experts and psychologists, being alone can even benefit your social interactions, interpersonal relationships, it can boost your creativity, bolster confidence and can even help you navigate your emotions more effectively when you face difficult situations.

Being alone all the time may not be a good thing, but not being alone ever is not good for you either. There are those who fear spending time alone because they are conditioned to believe that being alone is akin to being lonely.

When negative emotions are attached to solitude it creates a false narrative that unfortunately hurts a person more when they are faced with a situation where they have to be alone.

When we talk about being alone here, it is about choosing to spend time doing something by yourself. Allowing yourself to enjoy your own company without any distractions and noise from external sources.

A quick disclaimer here: The advice about being alone is not meant for those who are battling any kind of mental illness.

The crux of coaxing a person to spend time alone is to help gain a better understanding of their self, their likes, dislikes and to allow them the chance to think freely and form their own opinions on matters without being bombarded by information from friends, family, social media and internet.

According to a leading psychotherapist, the many benefits of alone time can be reaped when a person “chooses” to spend time alone. Sitting by yourself, without distractions, without talking to someone else or being glued to the phone – just allowing your thoughts to flow can be a therapeutic experience for many.

Sometimes the mind is exhausted from the constant barrage of talk, experiences, people, work, all of it and young people tend to use this as a reason to unwind at bars or hang out with friends, resorting to drinking away their stress.

It might be worth trying to get away from the bustle by taking a walk just by yourself, or sit on a bench and just take deep breaths. Allow yourself to enjoy your own company and solitude for a few minutes each day and you will begin to see just how much it helps boost your productivity, creativity, social interaction and most importantly, helps you retain a sense of calm when things get chaotic.

