CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Last year, almost 40 per cent of 911 calls were not due to an emergency, says Peel Region. This means that valuable time and resources were lost due to accidental calls and non-emergencies. 

During 911 awareness week, Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents were reminded to avoid non-emergency calls by only calling the emergency assistance line when someone needs immediate help from paramedics, police or fire – that means someone’s health or property is in immediate danger.

Parents were also encouraged to teach their children how to recognize an emergency and how to use 911 correctly.

One way to avoid accidental calls is to lock your cell phone and not program 911 into your mobile.

People are advised not to panic if they call 911 accidentally but stay on the phone so the communicator knows they’re okay. If a person hangs up, the communicator will call them back and may send emergency services to their location.

In the event of an emergency, stay on the phone with the 911 communicator to make sure they have the information they need to send emergency services to your location. Location is difficult to determine on a cell phone.

That 911 is available in 156 languages and available by text to members of the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech impaired community who have pre-registered their cellphones with their wireless provider? Access to 911 and emergency services is available for free to all residents.

For non-emergency help, individuals should call 311 and 211.

