Doctor battles for life after being shot by criminals

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) A homeopathic doctor has been shot by unidentified criminals in Bihar’s Supaul district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Tarni Mehta was shot inside his clinic at Hanuman Chowk in Supaul.

“Motorcycle borne criminals forcibly entered his (Mehta) clinic and opened fire at him. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital after initial treatment,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, local residents blocked National Highway 327 demanding the arrest of the criminals.

A case has been lodged and police have initiated investigations.

–IANS

