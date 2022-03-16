INDIA

Doctor, chemist held for conducting sex determination tests in Gurugram

By NewsWire
0
10

A doctor and a chemist were arrested on Wednesday for illegally running a sex determination clinic in Delhi and Gurugram. The arrests follow a raid conducted by the health departments of Gurugram, Nuh along with the Gurugram police.

According to the police, the civil surgeon of Nuh, Kuldeep Singh, received a tip-off that a man named Devender was involved in an illegal sex determination racket in connivance with a doctor.

After this information was received, a team of the health departments of Gurugram, Nuh and the Gurugram police was constituted.

A decoy patient was prepared and the doctor — Rajeev Bhatia — and the chemist — Devender Kumar — were caught red-handed from the Huda City Centre Metro Station in Gurugram.

The police said the doctor was booked in a similar case earlier. The police have also recovered an ultrasound machine from their possession.

During questioning, the accused disclosed before the police that they used to take Rs 70,000 to 75,000 for conducting illegal sex determination test and abortion.

20220316-211202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.