Doctor, child killed in DND accident

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) In a tragic accident on Friday, a child and a doctor were killed when a truck hit an ambulance they were travelling in on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, police said.

As per the preliminary information provided by the police, the ambulance was carrying a patient to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi when it was hit by the truck.

The doctor killed in the accident has been identified as Sunil.

More details about the child who died in the accident are awaited. A police official told IANS that a woman was among the three injured who were also in the ambulance at the time of the accident.

–IANS

hindi-dpb/ksk