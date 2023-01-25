INDIALIFESTYLE

Doctor donates mother’s body to Jhansi medical college

A doctor working at the Jhansi medical college has donated his mother’s body to the institute following her death for study purpose of anatomy department students.

Dr Anshul Jain, a professor in anaesthesia department in Jhansi, who was also the former vice principal of the medical college and presently, the director of government paramedical college, lost his mother Saroj Jain, 70, on Sunday.

He and his father Dilip Bhushan Jain, also a doctor decided to donate her body in accordance with a wish expressed by Saroj.

Anshul told reporters that a few years ago, his mother had developed cardiac problems and the doctors had suggested for a bypass surgery which she had refused.

This she did because she had already decided for the donation of her body without any cuts.

After her death, the rituals took place inside the medical college campus and the body was handed over to principal, Dr Narendra Singh Senger.

“The body, after the processes of embalming, will be kept in the anatomy department for the study purpose. It was indeed a noble and strong step taken by the family members which will set an example for everyone,” Dr Senger said.

This is second such incident in which a body has been donated to the medical college here.

A few years ago, the body of Dinesh Bains, a journalist, was also donated in similar way by his kins as per the wish of the deceased.

