Doctor making liquor from medicines held in Bihar, escapes from custody

A doctor in Bihar’s Vaishali district, held for allegedly making liquor through medicines, escaped from the custody of the Excise Department late on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

The Excise Department conducted a raid at Subhai village under Sadar police station in the district and arrested Suresh Kumar, who had a stock of medicines which he was using for the manufacturing of liquor.

Two dozen Excise officials and local police conducted the raid, bound him and took to Sadar police station. There, he also gave an interview to local media, describing how he is using chemical methods to make liquor.

“The accused was sitting in the police station with tied hands. He somehow managed to escape from the police station and disappeared in the darkness. Police and the Excise Department searched for him in the agricultural field and his home in Subhai village for the entire night but were unable to trace him,” Vaishali’s Superintendent of Excise, Vijay Shekher Dubey, said.

“We have registered the FIR against the doctor and also imposed additional charges of escaping from the police custody. Manhunt has been launched to nab him,” he said.

