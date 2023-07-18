Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered a probe into a video purportedly showing a doctor slapping and verbally abusing a patient admitted to a ward at UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Saifai in Etawah.

The clip, which went viral on Sunday, sparked outrage among netizens. The doctor was purportedly heard saying to the hospital staff that he repeatedly warned the patient not to repeat his “mistakes”, and slapped him as the patient was not paying heed to his advice.

Pathak has asked the vice-chancellor of the institute to conduct an inquiry so that action may be taken against the guilty.

“Laxity in duty will not be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, a doctor posted at a Manikpur community health centre in Chitrakoot was found absent from duty since long and has now been terminated after a probe found him guilty.

