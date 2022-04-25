British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor captivated audiences with his performance in the acclaimed movie, ‘Twelve Years a Slave’. Marvel fans will instantly identify him as Baron Mordo.

He was in the first ‘Doctor Strange’ movie. He wasn’t a part of the Avengers franchise though but soon will be seen reprising his role in ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’.

The actor though is more excited about his upcoming TV series, ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’, which is based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis.

Chiwetel recently spoke to IANS about the upcoming series and spoke about his character on the show – an alien who finds himself on Planet Earth.

The actor opened up about the role he is playing, the delicate subject of migrants that the show touches upon as well as the challenges he faced while portraying this character for the small screen.

Chiwetel Ejiofor said, “There were several things that defined my approach to this character. For me the major part of playing the character was the ‘uniqueness’ because playing an alien is something that you have to imagine, it doesn’t come from a lived experience. So, a major part of it comes from imagination.”

He added, “For the most part, I went back in time and tapped into the situations where I felt alien in some place or where I felt out of place in a particular situation. For instance, when I first went to school, the memories of being left alone to emotionally survive a new place came in really handy. That’s where my creative impulses got ignited from.”

The actor went on to admit that the series subtly references migrants. Chiwetel said, “The way we look at immigration and migration in the broader media doesn’t correctly define what a particular person is feeling or experiencing after having moved from their homeland. One of the things that Faraday communicates effectively is what migration brings and the opportunities that it entails.”

To further make his point, the actor added, “It tells how a person can diversify and revolutionise the cultural landscape and the new space that they move into. That’s what Faraday understands that he is bringing something that could prove beneficial to a new set of people that he meets.”

Speaking about the challenges of playing an alien, Chiwetel said that, for him, the biggest challenge was to unlearn many things that came naturally to him being a human being, and his character on the show is an alien who is trying to learn human ways.

He adds that he had to remember that his character Faraday is not a new born alien who came to Earth, but a grown adult who already was set in his ways and had many experiences of living life on his planet and is now trying to adapt and learn ways of the Earth.

The series has been created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and stars Jimmy Simpson, Naomie Harris and Clarke Peters. It will premiere on Voot Select from April 24, 2022.