With under a month to go before Marvel’s next big release hits theatres, fans of the Marvel movies can’t contain their excitement over the new teaser released by Marvel.

The teaser which largely contains the same scenes as the official trailer, still managed to hook the audience with snapshots of Wanda’s (Scarlet Witch) life. The trailer also showed Dr. Strange with his third eye.

What all this means and how it all ties together in this edge of the seat thriller is something the Marvel fandom can’t wait to see.

Meanwhile with a month to go before the release, advance tickets for the movie went on sale on Wednesday April 6, 2022 on Fandango and within the first 20 hours itself, the movie ticket sales were higher than any other film released in the year so far, including Batman, which has so far accumulated $351.8 million domestically and raked in $714.5 million at the global box office.

Given that the advance ticket sales are already higher, we can imagine the numbers that will pour in once this movie releases.

To keep the already crazy excitement alive Marvel dropped the new promo which shows the audience more clearly about the dark side of Dr Strange as well as flashes of Wanda’s life.

Watch it here:

‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Michael Stühlbarg and Xochitl Gomez. The producer of the movie as is the case with all Marvel movies is Kevin Feige and this one has been directed by Sam Raimi.

The movie has been dubbed as Marvel’s first horror adventure and judging by some of the rushes in the promos, the director is delivering on his promise. This thrilling fast action Marvel adventure also seems to include spine chilling moments that might leave the audience gasping in their seats.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in cinemas worldwide on May 6, 2022.