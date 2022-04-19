As per a new leak about the soon to be released, ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’, there is supposedly a surprise villain in the movie, a character whose negative portrayal has lasting ramification for the future of MCU.

As per the latest leak, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the villain of the movie and she apparently goes rogue in her journey through the multiverses.

The leak also states that the climax of the movie features a battle between her and a few central characters of the movie.

The second instalment of the Doctor Strange movie once again stars actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead playing the titular role and this movie takes off from where ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ended.

As the title suggests, the movie will deal with multiple universes and will features variants of existing characters and so chances are high that several actors may appear in cameo roles either playing variants of existing characters (Tom Cruise as Iron Man maybe?) or some may even return to play famous roles from other franchises (Patrick Steward as Professor X).

So far, in the trailer, besides Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda seems to have a prominent role along with Xochitl Gomez who plays America Chavez.

The new leak has come from an MCU insider called @MyTimeToShineHello who claimed on Twitter that the pattern of teasers and trailers of the movie have deliberately concealed the fact that Wanda will be the movie’s villain.

According to the leak, Wanda will attempt to capture America Chavez so she can use her universe hopping ability and try and reunite with her children who were shown in the Marvel web series, ‘WandaVision’. This theory has backing from the fact that the Doctor Strange trailer shows Wanda and her children briefly.

The leak further states that the secret society from the Marvel comics, ‘Illuminati’ will be coming together to fight Wanda in the climax. As per the comics the Illuminati included members like Doctor Strange, Mr. Fantastic, Professor X and Iron Man. We already know that Professor X is a confirmed part of the movie. Everyone else – Tom Cruise as Iron Man, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic are only rumours or wishful thinking from fans.

The movie has had the most number of rumours floating about when it comes to supposed cameos. Some of the rumoured appearances in the movie include, Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, Halle Berry as Storm and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. None of these are confirmed and the actors have refuted these claims in the past. Of course, it’s the MCU so no one knows who was telling the truth and who was lying until the movie releases. Directed by Sam Raimi and classified as Marvel’s first horror movie, ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.