INDIA

Doctor, ward boy arrested for murder of nurse in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Almost a month and a half after a nurse was found murdered in Rahimabad on the outskirts of Lucknow, the police have arrested two of the three accused which include a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery) doctor and partner in a private hospital, a ward boy and a pharmacist.

All the three had physical relations with the woman and were annoyed by her ‘disloyalty’ to them.

They called the woman to a spot near the railway tracks and strangled her. To destroy evidence, the trio put her on railway tracks soon after the Kathgodam Express passed, said the police.

The killers confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Those arrested have been identified as Dr Ankit of a hospital in Dubagga and Amit Awasthi of Rahimabad. The third accused Dinesh Maurya is absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Rahul Raj said, “The call detail of Dr Ankit and Awasthi established they had called the victim on the day of murder.”

20230521-082602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test, Day 3: India lose Rahul early in chase of...

    Calcutta HC appoints judicial committee for compensation to chit fund victims

    SC seeks Centre’s response to logistical support for oxygen, drug movement

    IIT Kanpur ready with artificial heart