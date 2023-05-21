Almost a month and a half after a nurse was found murdered in Rahimabad on the outskirts of Lucknow, the police have arrested two of the three accused which include a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery) doctor and partner in a private hospital, a ward boy and a pharmacist.

All the three had physical relations with the woman and were annoyed by her ‘disloyalty’ to them.

They called the woman to a spot near the railway tracks and strangled her. To destroy evidence, the trio put her on railway tracks soon after the Kathgodam Express passed, said the police.

The killers confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Those arrested have been identified as Dr Ankit of a hospital in Dubagga and Amit Awasthi of Rahimabad. The third accused Dinesh Maurya is absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Rahul Raj said, “The call detail of Dr Ankit and Awasthi established they had called the victim on the day of murder.”

