Various doctors association on Monday observed a “Black Day” to express solidarity with MBBS students of PGIMS Rohtak, protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy for MBBS admissions.

Members of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wore black ribbons to show their protest, while the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also expressed support for the protesting students and their demands.

The doctors body also denounced the alleged brutality of the Haryana Police against medical students.

The FORDA have also written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya against police brutality on the peacefully protesting students.

“The recent incident of police action on the doctors carrying out a peaceful protest against fee hike in government medical colleges in Haryana, is barbaric and highly condemnable, it said, terming the use of water cannons and forcefully dragging and manhandling the protesting doctors as “yet another blot on the face of medical education system in the state of Haryana and this country”.

“An unwarranted fee hike in the form of a despicable bond policy followed by police action on innocent doctors who have given their best in all circumstances including the Covid pandemic, shows the apathy and weak memory the government has,” the letter added.

Talking to IANS, Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Vice President RDA RML and FORDA General Secretary, said: “We on behalf of RDA RML would like to condemn the act of atrocity done by Haryana Police towards the doctors who were on silent protest against the inhumane bond which has been forcibly applied by the Health Ministry of Haryana. The act of violence towards doctors is completely unacceptable and unethical.”

Meanwhile, a delegation led by FAIMA chief Advisor Dr Manish Jangra has reached the PGIMS Rohtak to join the protest. Dr Jangra told IANS that they are extremely against the Rs 40 lakh bond policy imposed by the state government.

“We are standing firmly with the students and have joined the protest of young medicos.

“We condemn act of bruatllity by Rohtak police on MBBS Students. Water Canons must not be used for the MBBS students. They are our future… they were protesting silently,” he said.

