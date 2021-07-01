The mega vaccination drive run by the Health Department in the district on the occasion of Doctors’ Day has set new records in the Covid vaccination programme in Gurugram on Thursday as 51,241 people were vaccinated at 220 health centres of government and private institutions.

A total of 14,26,475 people have been vaccinated so far.

Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon Gurugram, expressed his happiness over this new record of vaccinations and said that it is the result of the combined hard work of all the people due to which the district of Gurugram is in a much better position to vaccinate its citizens as compared to not only the state but also the big cities of the country.

“The vaccination camps were organised by the Health Department at 180 government centres. Around 43,314 persons were vaccinated at these 180 places. Also, a target was set to vaccinate 50,000 people of the district in the drive. Apart from government health centres, a vaccination drive was also conducted in 40 private institutions in which 7,927 persons were vaccinated,” Dr Yadav told IANS.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr M.P. Singh informed that during the vaccination drive around 38,778 people of the 18-plus age group received their first and second doses and 12,066 people above 45 years of age get both doses on the occasion of Doctors’ Day. Apart from this, 186 people got Covid jabs in a slum area through mobile vaccine vans.

Along with this, 333 people got jabs in the vaccination camp started at HUDA City Centre Metro station on Thursday.

Besides this, in collaboration with the district administration Reach Pro organised a free drive-through vaccination camp that benefited over 600 people above the 18 years age group.

“We thank the district administration for its support in making the initiative successful. The group also plans to organise more such initiatives in the future,” Nandini Taneja, Vice President, Reach Pro Group, said.

–IANS

str/kr