INDIA

Doctors in Kerala protest against CPI-M MLA for misbehaviour

NewsWire
0
3

K.Shanthakumari, a woman MLA from the Communist Party Of India (Marxist), has been accused of making rude remarks against the doctors who were on duty in a state-run hospital.

Shanthakumari, who is the CPI-M MLA from Kongad (SC Assembly constituency in Palakkad district), visited the hospital in Palakkad district on Thursday evening along with her husband who was unwell.

“The legislator behaved in an angry manner and passed remarks, that no wonder doctors are being taken to task and it happens because of the rude behaviour towards patients. A legislator speaking like this and that too in front of other patients creates a very bad impression,” said a woman doctor at the hospital.

Shanthakumari came to the hospital with her sick husband and when she introduced herself, the doctor started examining the patient. Following this the doctor said the husband had fever and started to prescribe medicines for him.

Later, the MLA asked the doctor why her husband was not examined using medical devices.

Meanwhile as the news spread across the media, the first-time legislator said she has never made a remark as was alleged by the doctors.

“Yes. It’s true that I asked if they do not want to examine the patient using medical devices, but I never ever said any other thing that is now being circulated,” said Shanthakumari.

The doctors have decided to file a complaint against the legislator to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

20230512-201004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka draws highest FDI in last quarter, says CM Bommai

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Smoking room sealed, Sajid refuses to apologise

    Adah Sharma to those panning ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Google ISIS and...

    UP farmer counters Priyanka’s claim