Underlining the “high fees” being charged by the National Board of Examination for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG), junior doctors questioned the lack of basic facilities at various centres during the recent test.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21.

Talking to IANS, a NEET PG aspirant, on the condition of anonymity, said that the charges are being increased every year but the NBE didn’t provide even any basic facilities during the examination period. She said that despite such scorching heat, even fans were not running at many centres across many states.

Taking notes of aspirants’ complaints, the Federation of All India Medical Association, in a statement, said: “Doctors at the Federation of All India Medical Association are getting complaints from students who took the NEET PG 2022 examination held on May 21 regarding the poor administrative management at the examination centres all over the country.”

“It is shameful for the National Board of Examination to charge such exorbitant fees for merely appearing in an examination and do not provide even water to students at such high temperature.”

“NBE is charging Rs 1,500 for NEET UG exam and Rs 5,000 for NEET PG. It is unacceptable because various platforms in India is conducting online medical exams at 1000-1500 very smoothly. This fee should be revised to minimal because student appears this exam more than once,” FAIMA President, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, told IANS.

He also said that various organisations such as Delhi AIIMS, AIIMS Rishikesh, INICET, ESI releases an answer key the next day after exams and gives clear cut data of which questions were marked right or wrong by candidate. But NBE lacks this transparency which should change, he added.

