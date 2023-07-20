In a rare case, doctors here successfully removed an enormous neck tumour, about 16 cm — the size of a musk melon –, from neck of a 27-year-old woman from Nigeria.

The tumour, which obstructed the patient’s ability to breathe, speak, swallow, and move around was removed in an 11-hour surgery, said doctors at Amrita Hospital Faridabad.

The patient was suffering from a rare genetic disorder called plexiform neurofibromas. Neurofibromas are characterised by the development of tumours, 5-6 cm, along the nerves under the skin, as well as inside the body, and can also turn malignant if left untreated. Its occurrence in the neck is rare.

The patient, who was dealing with the huge mass on her neck since 2019, had already undergone two unsuccessful surgical attempts in her own country.

The tumour, steadily growing in size, had begun to compress her windpipe, necessitating the insertion of a breathing tube into her throat, making her unable to speak. “The patient came to us with a massive neck tumour that was severely impacting her health. She was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1, a rare disorder that occurs in approximately 1 in 4,000 live births. It is uncommon to find this kind of tumour of such significant dimensions. Its growth pattern was also unusual, as it extended behind the food pipe, creating a separation from the spine and crossing from one side of the neck to the other,” said Dr Subramania Iyer, HOD, Head & Neck Surgery, at the Hospital in a statement.

“It was not only pressing on the food pipe, making eating progressively more challenging and limiting the patient to a liquid diet, it was also encroaching upon the critical blood vessel supplying the left side of her brain and beginning to affect the right side as well.

Additionally, the tumour had invaded and damaged several vertebrae, rendering her spinal column unstable and posing an immediate risk of paralysis. The surgery performed in this case was highly challenging and required a multidisciplinary team approach to optimise the outcomes,” Dr Iyer added.

The surgery involved removing the tumour from the neck and spine and stabilising the spine. The use of special techniques to monitor the nerves and the involvement of different medical specialties ensured that important structures were protected during the surgery.

The doctor explained that the surgery was done in stages to ensure safety to blood vessels that supply the brain, and near the major nerves that control the face and neck. Different teams of doctors, interventional radiologists and neurosurgery, ensured that the spine, and carotid arteries are safe during the procedure.

“The progress we’ve witnessed in the patient’s recovery is truly remarkable. She has transitioned to oral feeding, needing minimal to no assistance from the feeding tube. While she still relies on the breathing tube inserted during her time in Nigeria, we are optimistic about removing it within the next few weeks. Once the breathing tube is removed, she will regain her ability to speak and resume a normal life,” Dr Iyer said.

“I had lost all hope after undergoing two unsuccessful surgeries in Nigeria, and the tumour kept growing. I am extremely relieved and happy with the outcome of the procedure, as I now resemble my former self once again. I eagerly anticipate resuming a normal life,” said the patient, while thanking the doctors.

